Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miscarriage of history undone after 70 years by J&K Domicile Rules Notification

Addressing the media, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it was an anomaly waiting to be corrected and perhaps it was God’s will that it should get corrected only when Sh Narendra Modi takes over as the Prime Minister of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:25 IST
Miscarriage of history undone after 70 years by J&K Domicile Rules Notification
Dr Jitendra Singh said this should be seen as an opportunity for wider exposure and capacity building for our children so that they could prepare themselves to flourish in global India. Image Credit: ANI

Describing the Jammu & Kashmir Domicile Rules Notification as the dawn of a new era for Jammu & Kashmir, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that history will vindicate us and prove that this course correction was in keeping with the principle of equality and the norms of a healthy democracy.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that a serious miscarriage of history had been undone after 70 years by the Jammu & Kashmir Domicile Rules Notification.

Addressing the media, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it was an anomaly waiting to be corrected and perhaps it was God's will that it should get corrected only when Sh Narendra Modi takes over as the Prime Minister of India. He also complimented Home Minister Sh Amit Shah for the clarity with which the entire exercise has been carried out.

Dr Jitendra Singh noted that three generations of people in Jammu & Kashmir had been denied the right to live with justice and dignity, and it was heartening to see this redemption happening in our lifetime, which would prove to be a blessing for the future generations. He also expressed satisfaction that he and some of his contemporaries got an opportunity to be a part of this exercise, if not wholly, at least in a very small measure.

While the West Pakistan Refugees and displaced persons from PoJK have been restored their legitimate rights, Dr Jitendra Singh said, discrimination of several decades has been undone and those who are opposing this move are only exposing themselves to the accusation that for the last 70 years they had been thriving on the politics of discrimination.

It is an irony, said Dr Jitendra Singh, that All India Services Officers, including IAS and IPS, who devoted 30 to 35 years of their life to serve in Jammu & Kashmir were, at the end of the day, after superannuation, asked to pack up, leave and look for a place elsewhere to settle. This was, he said, quite in contrast to the arrangement in several States and UTs where the All India Service officers of State Cadre are not only allowed to settle but are also provided plots of land for the same.

Similarly, he said, a gross injustice was being done to the children of these officials who did their entire schooling in Jammu & Kashmir but were debarred from applying for admission to higher education institutions.

Dr Jitendra Singh said this should be seen as an opportunity for wider exposure and capacity building for our children so that they could prepare themselves to flourish in global India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief vows to continue leading virus response after Trump threat to quit

The head of the World Health Organization vowed on Tuesday to continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic after President Donald Trump threatened to cut off funding and to quit the body. WHO Director-General Tedros Ad...

Not up to Centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights, states should be ready: Hardeep Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that it is not up to Centre or his ministry alone to decide on resuming domestic flights and states where these flights will take off and land should be ready to allow civil aviatio...

Samajwadi Party leader, son shot dead in UP's Sambhal; 2 held

A Samajwadi Party leader and his son were shot dead in Shamshoi village here on Tuesday after a dispute with a group of villagers over the construction of a road, following which two persons were arrested, police said. The two who have been...

Cyclone Amphan: Around 3 lakh people have been evacuated, kept in relief camps till now, says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that around 3 lakh people have been evacuated and kept in relief camps till now in wake of cyclone Amphan. The Amphan cyclone is severe than Aila. I appeal to all of you, do not step out from y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020