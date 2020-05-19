Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six more die of COVID-19 in Bengal; 136 fresh cases reported

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:24 IST
Six more die of COVID-19 in Bengal; 136 fresh cases reported

Six more people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll in the state to 178, the state health department said. The number of active cases rose to 1,637, with 136 fresh cases reported during the period, the department said in its bulletin on Tuesday.

Of the six, four are from the city and one each from South 24 Parganas and Hooghly district. Earlier, the government had attributed the death of 72 coronavirus-afflicted patients to comorbidities, and said COVID-19 in those cases was "incidental".

At least 68 people were discharged from different hospitals in the state during the last 24 hours, the department stated, adding that 1,074 have recovered from the disease so far. A total of 8,712 samples were examined for COVID-19 since Monday evening. The number of samples tested in the state so far climbed to 1,02,282.

West Bengal has so far reported at total of 2,961 COVID-19 cases..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief vows to continue leading virus response after Trump threat to quit

The head of the World Health Organization vowed on Tuesday to continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic after President Donald Trump threatened to cut off funding and to quit the body. WHO Director-General Tedros Ad...

Not up to Centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights, states should be ready: Hardeep Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that it is not up to Centre or his ministry alone to decide on resuming domestic flights and states where these flights will take off and land should be ready to allow civil aviatio...

Samajwadi Party leader, son shot dead in UP's Sambhal; 2 held

A Samajwadi Party leader and his son were shot dead in Shamshoi village here on Tuesday after a dispute with a group of villagers over the construction of a road, following which two persons were arrested, police said. The two who have been...

Cyclone Amphan: Around 3 lakh people have been evacuated, kept in relief camps till now, says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that around 3 lakh people have been evacuated and kept in relief camps till now in wake of cyclone Amphan. The Amphan cyclone is severe than Aila. I appeal to all of you, do not step out from y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020