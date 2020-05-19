Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways runs its most powerful Made in India locomotive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:36 IST
Railways runs its most powerful Made in India locomotive

The Indian Railways' most powerful 12000 HP Made in India locomotive made its maiden commercial run between Deen Dayal Upadhaya and Shivpur stations in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the national transporter said. Built by French company Alstom under the government's Make in India programme at the Railways' Madhepura factory in Bihar, these engines are the highest-powered locomotives that will run on Indian rails.

All 800 of these locos are being manufactured indigenously while they have been designed at the company's engineering centre in Bengaluru. The first train, consisting of 118 wagons, using the locomotive departed from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Station at 2:08 pm for Dhanbad division of East Central Railway,.

"The locomotive is capable of working on railway tracks with conventional OHE lines as well as on Dedicated Freight corridors with high rise OHE lines. The locomotive has air-conditioned driver cabs on either side. "It is equipped with regenerative braking system which provides substantial energy savings during operations. These high horse power locomotives will help to decongest the saturated tracks by improving average speed of freight trains," the statement from Railways said.

As part of the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) project of the Indian Railways, the Ministry of Railways and Alstom inked a Joint Venture worth Rs 25,000 crore in 2015. The overall project is for manufacturing of 800 double-section electric locomotives of 12000 HP for freight service and its associated maintenance for a period of 11 years. The scope also includes setting up of a manufacturing plant at Madhepura (Bihar) for building the e-locos and two maintenance depots at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Nagpur, Maharashtra.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief vows to continue leading virus response after Trump threat to quit

The head of the World Health Organization vowed on Tuesday to continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic after President Donald Trump threatened to cut off funding and to quit the body. WHO Director-General Tedros Ad...

Not up to Centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights, states should be ready: Hardeep Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that it is not up to Centre or his ministry alone to decide on resuming domestic flights and states where these flights will take off and land should be ready to allow civil aviatio...

Samajwadi Party leader, son shot dead in UP's Sambhal; 2 held

A Samajwadi Party leader and his son were shot dead in Shamshoi village here on Tuesday after a dispute with a group of villagers over the construction of a road, following which two persons were arrested, police said. The two who have been...

Cyclone Amphan: Around 3 lakh people have been evacuated, kept in relief camps till now, says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that around 3 lakh people have been evacuated and kept in relief camps till now in wake of cyclone Amphan. The Amphan cyclone is severe than Aila. I appeal to all of you, do not step out from y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020