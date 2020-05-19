Left Menu
Several areas in HP's Hamirpur declared containment zones after rise in COVID-19 cases

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:24 IST
After five people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Tuesday, several areas in the district have been declared as containment zones. Hamirpur deputy commissioner cum district magistrate Harikesh Meena said curfew relaxation for shopping was increased in the district's non-containment and buffer zones from the existing 7 hours to 8 hours.

As per an order issued by Meena, all shops from now onwards would remain open from 8 am to 4 pm instead of the earlier 3 pm. Meena further declared 12 wards of five gram panchayats of Nadaun and Hamirpur revenue subdivisions as containment zones. Gram panchayats Nounghi/Naryha, Dangri, Kashmir of Nadaun sub division and Gwarroo and Majhog Sultani of Hamirpur sub division have been declared as containment zones.

