Pak violates ceasefire in Balakote sector of J-K's Poonch
Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Balakote sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-05-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 23:07 IST
Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Balakote sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.The ceasefire violation began at around 2200 hours. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Over the past few days, Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire in the region. Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Gulpur sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. (ANI)
