Migrant workers reach Anand Vihar in hope of getting bus for their hometown

A day after Delhi government announced that buses will be allowed to operate in the national capital with 20 passengers on board at a time during Lockdown 4.0, several migrant workers on Tuesday boarded DTC bus to reach Anand Vihar Bus stand in hope of getting bus from there for their hometown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 23:53 IST
Dinesh Lal, one of the migrant workers speaking to ANI on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after Delhi government announced that buses will be allowed to operate in the national capital with 20 passengers on board at a time during Lockdown 4.0, several migrant workers on Tuesday boarded DTC bus to reach Anand Vihar Bus stand in hope of getting bus from there for their hometown. "I boarded this bus from Rajghat and I am going to Anand Vihar. I want to go back to my home in Ara district of Bihar. I am hoping that there will be a bus for my hometown," said Dinesh Lal, one of the migrant workers told ANI.

"If I do not get any bus or train from Anand Vihar to my hometown, I will go to my village on foot. I have applied for Shramik Special, but there is no confirmation," he added. Echoing similar sentiments, Another migrant Vishal said: "I want to go back to my home. I do not have money to survive here. I am going to Anand Vihar as of now."

Social distancing norms are being maintained in DTC buses while plying on the roads. "We are not allowing more than 20 passengers at a time. We are also dropping drops of sanitiser on passenger's hand," said Bus conductor Ramesh Yadav.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday said that buses will be allowed to operate in the national capital with 20 passengers on board at a time during Lockdown 4.0. The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown began on Monday. The Centre issued a notification in this regard on Sunday, extending the curbs till May 31. (ANI)

