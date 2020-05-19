J&K: 4 injured as wall collapses near encounter site in Srinagar

Four people were injured when a wall of a house collapsed near the encounter site in Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday, police said. Some people visited the encounter site at Kanemazar in Nawakadal area of the city where two militants including a top Hizbul commander Junaid Sehrai were killed in Tuesday, a police official said

He said as the people were clearing the debris of one of the houses destroyed in the encounter, a wall of an adjacent house collapsed, leaving four people injured. The official said the injured were shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment.