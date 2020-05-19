Have enough rice for 4 months, says Arunachal Pradesh govt

The Arunachal Pradesh government has enough stock of rice for four months and it will be used if there is a crisis due to the lockdown, a senior official said on Tuesday. Planning and Investment Commissioner P S Lokhande said the important responsibility of the government is to provide essential supplies in every nook and corner of the state during the lockdown.

Among essentials, rice is very important and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has helped the government a lot in this critical situation by supplying rice to the state, he told All India Radio in an interview. The state presently has a stock of 40,000 MTs of rice, which is sufficient for four months, he said.

Arunachal is a big state with extreme remote areas bordering China, Bhutan and Myanmar and there are a few areas that are not connected by roads, Lokhande said. The state government with the help of IAF choppers and state helicopters airdropped rice and other essentials in all the remote areas of the state. Till date 100 sorties have been made in those areas. We are also maintaining supply chain in all the border areas of the state and so far we dont have any scarcity of rice and other essentials, he said.

We are fully geared to tackle any situation, he added..