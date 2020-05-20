8 labourers injured in truck accident near Kanpur
Eight labourers were injured after the truck they were travelling in met with an accident in Bilhaur, on Tuesday.ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-05-2020 04:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 04:43 IST
Eight labourers were injured after the truck they were travelling in met with an accident in Bilhaur, on Tuesday.
All the injured have been shifted to the hospital. The truck was en-route to West Bengal from Haryana.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
