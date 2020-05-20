Rainfall, strong winds hit Odisha's Bhadrak ahead of cyclone Amphan landfall
As the cyclone, Amphan is expected to make landfall today, rainfall and strong winds hit Bhadrak in Odisha.ANI | Bhadrak (Odisha) | Updated: 20-05-2020 05:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 05:27 IST
As the cyclone, Amphan is expected to make landfall today, rainfall and strong winds hit Bhadrak in Odisha. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening hours of May 20.
"Cyclone Amphan over Bay of Bengal near latitude 18.4°N & longitude 87.1°E, about 210 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha). To cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB)& Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening hours of 20th May," tweeted IMD. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday spoke to Members of Parliament of areas that could be affected by Cyclone Amphan.
"He urged them to be in touch with the people of their areas proactively and guide them about the arrangements being made by the agencies concerned," read a Lok Sabha press release. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Monsoon Session of Parliament to be held as per schedule: Speaker Om Birla
Despite COVID, hopeful that Monsoon Session could be held on time: Lok Sabha Speaker
I am hopeful that Monsoon Session could be held on time: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Venkaiah Naidu, Om Birla hold discussion on virtual meetings of parliamentary committees
Digha residents live in fear of impending cyclone Amphan