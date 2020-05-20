Coimbatore: Workers gather in hope of securing permission to board Shramik special trains

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, hundreds of migrant labourers gathered at Sundarapuram area of Coimbatore on Wednesday in the hope of securing permission for boarding the Shramik special trains to return home. The migrants were spotted without wearing masks and were not abiding by social distancing norms while queuing up for the passes.

More than 21 lakh passengers have reached their native places in 1,595 "Shramik" special trains which have been operationalised so far from various states across the country, the government said on Tuesday. The Railways is running the special trains after Home Ministry granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)