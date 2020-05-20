No active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh
Ladakh Commissioner (Health & Medical Education) has declared that there are no active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory as of May 18.ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 20-05-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 09:09 IST
Ladakh Commissioner (Health & Medical Education) has declared that there are no active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory as of May 18. The last two positive cases reported for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged on May 19.
"They had tested negative on May 18," confirmed Nodal Officer Dr. Mohd. Bakair while speaking to ANI. A total of 43 confirmed cases and no deaths have been reported from the Union Territory so far. (ANI)
