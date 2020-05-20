Left Menu
Development News Edition

All activities allowed in non-containment zones in Andhra's Krishna district

All activities including essential and non-essential will be carried out in non-containment zones, said Krishna District Collector (DC) on Tuesday.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-05-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 09:30 IST
All activities allowed in non-containment zones in Andhra's Krishna district
Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz speaking to reporters on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

All activities including essential and non-essential will be carried out in non-containment zones, said Krishna District Collector (DC) on Tuesday. "In yesterday's video conference, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) suggested what needs to be done during Lockdown 4.0. All activities, essential or non-essential, will be opened in non-containment zones, except malls," DC A. Md. Imtiaz said.

"Standalone shops are permitted to open. In market places, alternative shops are permitted to open. Timings will be decided by the local administration, depending on the situation. Business activities in containment zones should not be opened until specific guidelines are issued," he added. In yesterday's video conference, the schedule for all welfare schemes for the forthcoming year was announced.

"In each district, three joint collectors will be designated with specific duties. The Chief Minister has asked officials to review the drinking water availability everyday during the summer season. Under NREGA, almost two lakh workers in Krishna district have applied under the scheme," said Imtiaz. He added that guidelines for operations in containment zones will be notified today. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tom Hanks' war drama 'Greyhound' going to Apple TV Plus

Sony Pictures World War II drama Greyhound is the latest project to skip theatres as the movie will now premiere directly on streamer Apple TV Plus. According to Deadline, the studio was originally planning to release the film on June 12 bu...

'It's up to us': how Merkel and Macron revived EU solidarity

It took a courtroom of scarlet-robed judges to spur Angela Merkel to make one of her boldest moves in 15 years as German chancellor propose huge cash handouts to the European Unions weaker economies.Merkel was already worried about the futu...

Japanese pub aims to clean up with disinfectant spray machine

As Japans restaurants and bars slowly open up from a coronavirus lockdown, many are looking to reassure the public that dining out is safe again and one Japanese-style izakaya pub thinks it has found the perfect solution.The pub in Tokyos n...

Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths

Thailand on Wednesday confirmed one new coronavirus case, bringing its total cases to 3,034.There were no additional deaths reported. The new case, a Thai citizen traveling from Bahrain, was detected during quarantine, said a spokesman for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020