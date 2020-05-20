All activities allowed in non-containment zones in Andhra's Krishna district

All activities including essential and non-essential will be carried out in non-containment zones, said Krishna District Collector (DC) on Tuesday. "In yesterday's video conference, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) suggested what needs to be done during Lockdown 4.0. All activities, essential or non-essential, will be opened in non-containment zones, except malls," DC A. Md. Imtiaz said.

"Standalone shops are permitted to open. In market places, alternative shops are permitted to open. Timings will be decided by the local administration, depending on the situation. Business activities in containment zones should not be opened until specific guidelines are issued," he added. In yesterday's video conference, the schedule for all welfare schemes for the forthcoming year was announced.

"In each district, three joint collectors will be designated with specific duties. The Chief Minister has asked officials to review the drinking water availability everyday during the summer season. Under NREGA, almost two lakh workers in Krishna district have applied under the scheme," said Imtiaz. He added that guidelines for operations in containment zones will be notified today. (ANI)