Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch district

Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire in Kirni and Degwar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-05-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 11:20 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Wednesday violated the ceasefire in the Kirni and Degwar sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. At about 9:30 am Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in Kirni and Degwar sectors. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Over the past few days, Pakistan has been repeatedly violating a ceasefire in the region. Pakistan had on Tuesday violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

On Monday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Gulpur sector of Poonch district.

