Manipur Police detains 521 people for violating curfew and lockdown norms

The Manipur Police detained 521 people for violating curfew and lockdown norms in the state, a senior officer said. The police also seized 436 vehicles for violating the lockdown and curfew norms, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) L Kailun said in a statement on Tuesday.

The detained people were produced before magistrates on Tuesday. The magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 65,600 on them, the ADGP said. The police has so far collected more than Rs 36 lakh as fine from the detained people and seized vehicle since the beginning of the lockdown, the officer said.

The ADGP said police will continue to take legal action against curfew and lockdown violators under the National Disaster Management Act 2005..