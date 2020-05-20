Left Menu
Development News Edition

3-day re-assembled budget session of Meghalaya Assembly starts

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:13 IST
3-day re-assembled budget session of Meghalaya Assembly starts

The three-day re-assembled budget session of the Meghalaya Assembly started on Wednesday amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Wearing masks was made compulsory for all, including the chief minister and MLAs. Before entering the assembly, they were made to undergo thermal screening and also had to sanitise their hands.

The budget session of the state assembly was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced in the assembly on Wednesday that financial relief of Rs 5,000 would be provided to active quarantine centres set up by communities in the state.

"A one-time grant of Rs 5,000 will be awarded to active community quarantine centres through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said while replying to a zero-hour notice. According to the chief minister, a total of 7,050 people stranded in different parts of the country have returned to the state.

Sangma said that the state government will try to bring all the citizens who are stranded in various parts of the country within two weeks. He also informed that the government has also decided to carry out both the Rapid Diagnostic Test and the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 on all returnees.

The chief minister said his dispensation is encouraging returnees to undergo home quarantine and added that the government is flexible when it comes to encouraging people to set up a quarantine centre at the community and village levels. Earlier, Opposition Congress MLA M Syiem demanded that the state government set up more institutional quarantine centres as over 10,000 people stranded across the country are set to return home.

He also demanded that the government provide funds to support communities who have set up quarantine centres at their villages across the state. Syiem also said that the quarantine period be increased from 14 days to 28 days to stem the spread of COVID-19.

There is only one active COVID-19 case in Meghalaya as of now. One person who returned from Chennai recently tested positive for coronavirus. The state had reported 14 COVID-19 cases, of which 12 have recovered, one died and another is active.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

H-1B visa holders do not adversely affect US workers: think-tank report

The H-1B visa-holders, a majority of them Indian IT professionals, do not adversely affect Americans, according to new research, which also suggests that the presence of foreign workforce having such visas boost employment among other worke...

Cricket-Pakistan to send combined squad for 'bio-secure' England tour - CEO

Pakistan plans to send a 25-man squad to England in July to meet the demands of playing an entire tour in a bio-secure bubble, Pakistan Cricket Board PCB chief executive Wasim Khan told Reuters.Pakistan is scheduled to play three tests in A...

Lesotho's new Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro sworn in

Lesothos new Prime Minister, Mwhereoeketsi Majoro, was sworn in on Wednesday morning, a day after his predecessor resigned over a murder case. Majoro took the oath at the kings palace in front of dignitaries, a Reuters witness saw.Longstand...

Recent attacks show 'dangerous conditions' of minorities in Afghanistan: Biden

Expressing solidarity with the Sikh and the Hindu communities facing persecution in Afghanistan, Democratic Partys presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden has said that the recent attacks, including the one on a gurdwara, demonstrates th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020