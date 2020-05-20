Rohini Jail assistant superintendent tests COVID-19 positive

The assistant superintendent of the Rohini Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, five days after 15 inmates from the prison contracted the disease, officials said on Wednesday. "Around three-four days ago, the officer had high sugar and sore throat, following which he was asked to stay at home and take rest," a senior jail official said.

He went to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital Hospital for coronavirus check-up and his report came positive on Tuesday, the official added. The jail assistant superintendent lives in the Tihar residential complex and his family members have been quarantined, he said. The jail staff, who live nearby his house, will be directed to stay inside their homes and isolate themselves for 14 days, the official said.

On May 16, 15 inmates and a head warden of the Rohini Jail had tested positive for COVID-19, days after a 28-year-old inmate of the prison contracted the disease..