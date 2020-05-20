Kerala SSLC, plus two exams postponed: CMO

Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday informed that the State School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and plus two exams, which were earlier slated to be held from May 26, have been postponed in view of the lockdown.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held today here.

The revised dates for the examinations will be decided after the Central government's guidelines in the first week of June, Kerala CMO said. (ANI)