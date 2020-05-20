Nizamuddin RPF Post staff contributes Rs 2 lakh to PM CARES Fund in fight against COVID-19

In a bid to further contribute to the nation's fight against the menace of coronavirus, the staff of Nizamuddin Railway Protection Force (RPF) has donated an amount of Rs 2 lakh from their salaries to the PM CARES Fund. Almost 126 personnel of the Nizamuddin RPF Post have made the contribution from their salaries.

RPF Post head inspector Krishan Kumar handed over the cheque to senior divisional security commissioner Dr AN Jha. "This step taken by the staff of Nizamuddin Post is commendable. RPF takes it as a service to the country. We are also working in social service in different ways. We have fed about six lakh people during the lockdown," an RPF official told ANI on Wednesday.

The official also said that the RPF is also providing sanitary napkins, masks and sanitisers to the needy. The Nizamuddin RPF Post had recently also installed a unique foot-operated sanitiser machine, developed from waste products, outside its office to maintain proper hygiene and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Notably, the Indian Railways, with the help of Railway Protection Force, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), and some NGOs, is distributing food to thousands of poor and needy people every day at railway stations across the national capital. (ANI)