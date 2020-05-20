Left Menu
Development News Edition

HSSC exam conducted in schools amid elaborate arrangements in Goa

The Marathi paper of the Goa board HSSC examination was conducted in exam centres across the state on Wednesday. Goa government had earlier decided to hold the examinations from May 20 onwards.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:09 IST
HSSC exam conducted in schools amid elaborate arrangements in Goa
A visual from KB Hedgewar School in Bambolim, Goa, on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Marathi paper of the Goa board HSSC examination was conducted in exam centres across the state on Wednesday. Goa government had earlier decided to hold the examinations from May 20 onwards. The Marathi paper was conducted in schools across the state on Wednesday.

This comes as the SSC and HSSC examinations in the state were postponsed in view of the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. "Remaining 12th standard papers have started from today. Today was Marathi. Of course the crowd is less. Not all students are appearing for Marathi paper. Some have already appeared for Konkani, Hindi, etc. So, number of students is less," Deepak Amonkar, Principal KB Hedgewar Higher Secondary School in Bambolim, told ANI.

Elaborate arrangements, including social distancing and sanitsation, were made in the schools to conduct the examination. "We have followed all the directives and guidelines provided by the government, Goa Board and Education Department. Everything has been done as directed. Two days back, we had our entire campus sanitised, including the floor and the benches," Amonkar said.

"Proper guidelines were given to all supervisors and staff, who were there right from the gate. We did not allow parents to enter the campus. Students were allowed to enter the campus while maintaining proper distancing and wearing masks," he added. Vidya Naik, examimation in-charge at Cujira, Bambolim, said that the students were not allowed to gather around inside the campus and were directly sent to their classes.

"Sanitisers were provided to them. They were directly sent to their classes for the exams, and were not allowed to gather around in crowds. Only twelve benches were kept in one classroom. Otherwise, there are around 20 benches in a class," Naik said. She said that school staff ensured that the students maintained social distancing at all times and added that the exam volunteers ensured that students were wearing masks as well.

One of the students, who appeared for the exam, said that the school administration ensured proper safety mesures for the students. "All the services provided were very good. They even checked our temperature after one hour. It wasn't as risky as we had thought it would be. We had felt the exam shouldn't have been conducted right now amid the coronavirus crisis," the student said.

Sanjay Gauthankar, father of a student here, commended the state government over the decision to conduct the examination right away. "This is a good decision. The risk is low right now, so exam can be conducted. The students have also been worried sick about their exams. It has already been delayed for long," Gauthankar said. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors' JLR rolls out first Range Rover made under social distancing measures

The first Range Rover made under the new social distancing norms in place to combat the coronavirus drove off the production line at the Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rovers manufacturing plant in England on Wednesday, following a recent te...

JSW Energy net profit jumps 28-fold to Rs 108.44 cr in March quarter

JSW Energy on Wednesday reported 28-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 108.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, mainly due lower expenses. The companys consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company was Rs...

15-year-old girl brings father from Gurugram to Bihar on bicycle

Cycling almost 1,200 km with a debilitated person riding pillion could be a daunting task even for professional athletes, leave alone an ordinary teenager and that too amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In this case, the heavily-stacked odds again...

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 120

After nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 120, said the Uttarakhand State Control Room for COVID-19 in a health bulletin. According to the bul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020