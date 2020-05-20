Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA gives nod to conduct board exams, exempts them from lockdown measures

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct board examination for 10th and 12th classes with conditions including social distancing and the use of face masks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:32 IST
MHA gives nod to conduct board exams, exempts them from lockdown measures
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct board examination for 10th and 12th classes with conditions including social distancing and the use of face masks. "Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for classes 10th & 12th, with few conditions like social distancing, face mask etc, for their safety," Shah tweeted.

The minister also shared Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla's letter to chief secretaries of all states in this regard. Bhalla stated that the home ministry has received requests from state governments and the CBSE for conducting the board examinations.

"As you are aware, under the guidelines on lockdown measures, opening of schools has been prohibited. As a result, annual board examinations being conducted by State Education Boards/ CBSE/ ICSE etc. for classes 10th and 12th have been suspended," read the letter. "Requests have been received from the State Governments and CBSE for conducting the Board examinations and the matter has been examined in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board Examinations for Classes 10th and 12th," it said.

Bhalla said that no examination centre will be permitted in the containment zone. Wearing of face masks by teachers, staff and students will be mandatory along with provision of thermal screening and sanitizer as well as social distancing in all the examination centres. He said that examination schedules should be staggered in view of the examinations to be conducted by different Boards.

"Special buses may be arranged by the States and UTs for transportation of the students to the examination centres," read the letter. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors' JLR rolls out first Range Rover made under social distancing measures

The first Range Rover made under the new social distancing norms in place to combat the coronavirus drove off the production line at the Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rovers manufacturing plant in England on Wednesday, following a recent te...

JSW Energy net profit jumps 28-fold to Rs 108.44 cr in March quarter

JSW Energy on Wednesday reported 28-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 108.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, mainly due lower expenses. The companys consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company was Rs...

15-year-old girl brings father from Gurugram to Bihar on bicycle

Cycling almost 1,200 km with a debilitated person riding pillion could be a daunting task even for professional athletes, leave alone an ordinary teenager and that too amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In this case, the heavily-stacked odds again...

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 120

After nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 120, said the Uttarakhand State Control Room for COVID-19 in a health bulletin. According to the bul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020