You have to be serious about to help stranded migrants: Robert Vadra on bus row

By Ashoke Raj Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for demanding fitness certificate of the buses rather than helping the stranded people, who wish to return to their homes.

"We are worried about the fitness certificate of the buses but are not worried about getting the COVID-19 tests of people done, who are waiting for buses to reach their homes. Is the testing of the buses for pollution levels more important? You have to help these people. We will give you all the pollution certificates later but at first, let these buses help the migrant people reach their villages," Vadra told ANI. He said that people are walking beside the buses parked near the border of Uttar Pradesh as they can't use them because of the State Chief Minister's political reasons.

"I believe that the people who are speaking against the help that is being provided is because they have not come out and actually seen the people on roads," Vadra told ANI while he was distributing food and water to migrants in Delhi as part of his campaign -- 'Ishwar Se Prarthana Hai Ki Aap Surakshit Apne Manzil Par Pahuncha.' Requesting the Yogi Adityanath-led government not to do politics on migrant issues, Robert Vadra said: "I plead with folded hands that they must let the buses have the people, who are suffering; who are walking alongside the buses and let them get to their villages."

It is worth mentioning that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has arranged a number buses for migrant workers to help them reach their destinations amid lockdown but the UP government denied permission due to lack of fitness certificate of these buses. (ANI)