2 BSF personnel killed in Kashmir, their weapons looted

Two BSF personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. They said the Border Security Force (BSF) troops, who were on picket duty in the Soura area, were evacuated to a hospital where they succumbed.

Their weapons were looted, the officials added. Reports say the BSF party was attacked by some bike-borne terrorists. More details are awaited.