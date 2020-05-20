Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha's Bhadrak, Balasore to have damaging impact for 2-3 more hours: IMD chief

Bhadrak and Balasore in Odisha will continue to have a 'damaging impact for two to three more hours' and after that the state will not face 'damaging impact', said India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:53 IST
Odisha's Bhadrak, Balasore to have damaging impact for 2-3 more hours: IMD chief
IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra speaking during video press conference on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bhadrak and Balasore in Odisha will continue to have a 'damaging impact for two to three more hours' and after that the state will not face 'damaging impact', said India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Wednesday. "The super cyclone Amphan is entering West Bengal coast near Sundarbans. The cyclone is moving as was expected. Since yesterday night, the impact of the cyclone is being seen in Odisha. With 106 km per hour, Odisha's Paradeep recorded the highest wind speed today. The wind speed in Balasore till now has been 91 km per hour and 74 km per hour in Sangbali," Mohapatra said during a video press conference here.

He further said that coastal Odisha districts like Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur have witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. "The cyclone is going towards the Sundarbans area. After this we expect that it will move towards north and northeast direction and by today evening it will reach near Kolkata," he said while adding, "From today evening, the cyclone will touch South and North 24 Parganas, East Midnapur, Howrah, Hoogly and Kolkata. While the very strong winds have already started in South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapur, according to reports the wind speed can reach up to 160 km per hour. We expect that by the time it reaches Kolkata, Howrah and Hoogly the wind speed will be 110-120 km per hour. Here the damage will be more." The IMD chief also said that wind speed of 155-165 km per hour will be seen in South and North 24 Pargana and East Midnapur. "The wind speed has started along with the landfall process. The front sector of the cyclone has reached the land. The Eye of the cyclone will now touch the land. The Eye is currently passing the South and North 24 Parganas. After this, the wind and rainfall will stop for half-hour and the sky might get cleared and then again the heavy rainfall and wind will begin."

"After the front sector of the cyclone is over then will come the rear sector of the cyclone. The wind speed which is currently going from East to West will be West to East during the rear sector. The rear sector of the cyclone will cause more damage," Mohapatra said. Giving super cyclone forecast for May 21, he said, "On May 21, the rainfall in West Bengal's Gangetic area will shift North. The maximum rainfall will be witnessed in Assam and Meghalaya. It might start from tonight. In the Sub-Himalayan region of West Bengal, there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall from tonight and on May 21 it will be maximum as the tropical cyclone is going towards North and North-East. Tomorrow morning, it will reach Bangladesh as a cyclonic storm and in West Assam, it will reach as depression or low pressure so even that area will witness rainfall."

From May 21, while there will be no rainfall in Odisha, the amount of rainfall will decrease in West Bengal, he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Zoey Deutch reveals she battled coronavirus for a month

Actor Zoey Deutch has revealed that she contracted coronavirus before the lockdown began and said she is doing okay now. The Politician star admitted that she felt guilty for recovering from COVID-19 infection, which continues to wreak havo...

Israel court orders Netanyahu to appear for opening of trial

An Israeli court on Wednesday ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appear for the opening of his criminal trial in Jerusalem on Sunday. Netanyahus attorneys had asked the court for an exemption from appearing for the opening of proc...

India to allow some domestic flights from May 25 - minister

India will allow airlines to begin some domestic flights from May 25, its civil aviation minister said on Wednesday, two months after the country imposed a ban on air travel as it went into lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Do...

Cabinet approves additional funding of Rs 3 lakh cr for MSMEs, MUDRA borrowers through ECLG Scheme

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved to enable additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore to eligible Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs and interested Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020