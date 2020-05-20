Driver dies after chemical tanker catches fire in Maha's Beed

Driver dies after chemical tanker catches fire in Maha's BeedPTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:55 IST
The driver of a tanker carrying chemical died after the vehicle caught fire following an accident in Beed district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, an official said. The helper of the driver suffered serious injuries in the accident that took place in Manjarsumbha ghat (hilly road) in the morning, the official said.
"The tanker was going from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Ankaleshwar in Gujarat. It was carrying inflammable chemical," assistant police inspector Sujit Bade said. The driver, Satte Kumar (28), a resident of Khalilabad in Uttar Pradesh, lost his life in the accident, he said.
The injured has been identified as Karan Gautam (18), a native of Varanasi. He has been admitted to a civil hospital in Beed, he added..
ALSO READ
Two killed, nearly 70 hospitalised after gas leak at chemical plant in Visakhapatnam.
Death toll in Visakhapatnam gas leak mishap rises to eight
Gas leak:NGT direct LG Polymers to forthwith deposit an initial amount of Rs. 50 crore with Visakhapatnam district magistrate
Don't panic, order to evacuate 2km radius of gas leakage spot a precautionary measure: Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner
Technical glitch in refrigeration unit caused gas leak mishap in Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam District Collector. PTI DBV SA VS VS