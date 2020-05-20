Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Labourer dies of hunger, dehydration while walking home

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:32 IST
Maha: Labourer dies of hunger, dehydration while walking home

A 40-year-old farm labourer died of hunger and dehydration while walking from Pune to his village in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, over 360 km away, the police said on Wednesday. Pintu Pawar's dead body was found on Monday at Dhanora in Beed district, 200 km from his village, said assistant inspector Dnyneshwar Kuklare of Ambhora police station.

"The postmortem was done later and it was found that he died due to exhaustion due to excessive walking, hunger and dehydration around May 15," the official said. Pawar, who worked as sugarcane cutter in cane fields, was native of Dhopte Pondul village. He was visiting his parents at his sister's house in Pune when lockdown was imposed, and got stuck there.

According to his sister Kaveri Jadhav, he became restless as lockdown continued and decided to walk home. He left Pune on May 8. Pawar reached Ahmednagar on May 14. As he did not have a mobile phone, he contacted his family by using someone else's phone.

Dhanora, where his body was found, is 30 to 35 km from Ahmednagar. The death came to light when someone complained of foul smell from a roadside shed, the police said. Pawar's last rites were performed by officials of the Dhanora gram panchayat and police after consulting his family members, the police official said.

"My son who is seven years old keeps asking everyone when will his father return," said Chandrakala Pawar, Pintu Pawar's wife. "He even calls up relatives on phone and asks the question....He is yet to understand the truth," she said.

Chandrakala and her husband were last together at Shirol where they were working as labourers. "We were away from home for around four to five months. We were about to return to our village. My husband told me that he will meet his parents in Pune and return. That was our last conversation," she said.

"Our son's future is now my biggest concern," she added. Kaveri, Pawar's sister, said she and her parents "begged" him not to undertake the journey on foot.

"As the lockdown continued, he became very restless, saying he wanted to go home as he had not seen his son for six months," she said. "I told him I would pay for fare, but he was adamant on going on foot with a group of migrants from Parbhani. I and my parents begged him not to go walking but in vain," she added.

"He called me from someone else's phone a few times. But not once he complained that he was unwell. When I asked about food, he said he got food packets on the way," Jadhav said.

"I should not have allowed him to leave," she said. PTI AW SPK GK KRK KRK

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

CPCL posts Q4 standalone net loss at Rs 1,637.56 crore

Chennai, May 20 PTI Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, a group company of IndianOil, on Wednesday recorded a standalone net loss at Rs 1,637.56 crore following the impact on its gross refining margin GRM due to steep fall in crude oil price...

Cambridge University scraps in-person lectures for 2020-2021

Cambridge has become the first university in Britain to cancel all face-to-face lectures for the 2020-21 academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, after 800 years of welcoming students to its cloisters, quadrangles and classrooms. ...

Truecaller redesigns app to enhance user experience

Phone directory app Truecaller on Wednesday said it has redesigned its app to help streamline calls history, SMS and instant messages conversations into a single tab for users. The revamp has been done for both Android and iOS users globall...

Centre sanctions Rs 46,038.70 cr as states' shares in taxes for May

The finance ministry on Monday said it has sanctioned Rs 46,038.70 crore for May instalment of devolution of states share in central taxes and duties. These releases, similar to April releases, have been calculated based on tax receipts p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020