Maha: 2 held for diverting wheat to black market

The Mumbai police recovered 217 bags of wheat worth lakhs, which were being diverted to black markets and arrested two persons in the western suburb of Dahisar, an official said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch's unit-12 conducted a raid at Kandarpada in Dahisar on Monday and found 217 bags of wheat procured from the Food Corporation of India's (FCI) godown, the official said.

Bags with FCI tags were being replaced with other bags and sold in the black market, he said. Further investigations revealed that the wheat was meant to be supplied to ration shops and sold at controlled rates, while the accused were instead trying to sell the food grains in black market at an inflated cost, he said.

The police have seized 217 bags of wheat, weighing 50 kg each, valued at Rs 2.71 lakh, the official said, adding that a truck used in the crime was also confiscated. The police arrested Dahisar residents Sujitkumar Rajbhar (28) and Dinanath Yadav (39) and a probe was underway to track down others involved in the racket, he said.