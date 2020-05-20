Left Menu
UPCC President Lallu granted bail, released & rearrested in dharna-related cases: Congress

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:35 IST
UPCC President Ajay Kumar Lallu was granted bail by an Agra court on Wednesday and released before being re-arrested by a team of Lucknow police in connection with another case filed here, the Congress said. Media convenor of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) Lallan Kumar said Lallu was granted bail and released by a local court in Agra on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 on Wednesday afternoon.

But soon after, he was arrested by a team of Lucknow police in connection with a second case filed against him in Hazratganj police station on Tuesday night and is being brought to the state capital, Lallan Kumar said Lallu was arrested in Agra on Tuesday as he sat on a dharna to protest against permission not being granted by the UP government to allow buses arranged for migrants by the Congress to enter the state. "A case has been registered against Ajay Kumar Lallu under various sections of the IPC and Epidemic Act at Fatehpur Sikri police station. Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested on Tuesday evening, and he along with other Congress leaders were put in Police Lines." Senior Superintendent of Police of Agra Babloo Kumar had said.

On Tuesday night an FIR against Lallu and Sandeep Singh, who is Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary, and others was lodged at the Hazratganj police station of Lucknow under Indian Penal Code sections related to cheating and forging documents.

