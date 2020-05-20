Omar seeks pre-Eid release of detained political leaders in J-K

Omar seeks pre-Eid release of detained political leaders in J-KPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:46 IST
National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday sought the release of all detained political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir before Eid-ul-Fitr
Several politicians, including Omar, his father and NC president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, were detained hours before the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the state into union territories on August 5 last year. While Omar and Farooq have subsequently released, Mehbooba and Sagar continued to be in custody under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA)
"We are days away from Eid. @narendramodi ji should order the release of all detained politicians in J&K, whether under formal detention orders or informal house arrest. They have done nothing to deserve being locked away for as long as they've been," Omar wrote on Twitter.
ALSO READ
Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE will return to Kochi: Defence spokesperson.
Turkey announces plan to ease virus restrictions
Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE: Defence Official
Three naval ships sent to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives and UAE due to COVID-19 pandemic: Defence spokesperson.
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 5