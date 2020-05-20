Quarantine facility vandalised in Shivamogga

A quarantine facility at Bapuji Nagar in Shivamogga on Wednesday evening was vandalised, by a group of people. leading to chaos. The police had to resort to baton-charge to control the situation.

Locals were opposing the facility, which is being used to isolate travellers from different states in the view of coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner KB Sivakumar said that the police department will investigate and book a case against the protesters. (ANI)