Left Menu
Development News Edition

Couple kill 2-year old daughter, commit suicide in Telangana

PTI | Warrangal | Updated: 20-05-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 23:04 IST
Couple kill 2-year old daughter, commit suicide in Telangana

Driven by financialproblems, a young coupled allegedly killed their two-year olddaughter by throwing her into a well and committed suicide ina village in Mahabubabad district in Telangana on Wednesday,police said

P Acchi Babu (24) and his wife Krishna Veni (20) endedtheir lives by hanging themselves in Mannegudem village,Dornakal Circle Inspector K Shyam Sunder said

Financial problems forced the couple to take the extremestep, he said, citing preliminary investigation.

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Burundi voting ends in calm despite fraud allegation

Voting in Burundis presidential election passed calmly on Wednesday despite simmering political violence, the coronavirus pandemic and the opposition accusing the authorities of fraud.In what could be the first competitive presidential elec...

South Delhi district adds two containment zones

The South Delhi district administration on Wednesday issued two containment zone orders following the health departments direction to all district magistrates to create such zones as per the existing guidelines. The departments direction wa...

Keen's coach says club is disbanding

Once one of Chinas better Dota 2 organizations, Keen Gaming is disbanding, their coach announced Wednesday. Chen 86 Yuxuan made the announcement in a post to his Weibo account.Since the club is disbanding soon, we are looking for job opport...

ICMR mulling revision of recommendation to use HCQ for COVID-19 treatment

The apex health research body ICMR is mulling a revision of its recommendation to use hydroxychloroquine HCQ for treatment of COVID-19 patients after doubts were raised over the effectiveness of the drug. Asked if the government is planning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020