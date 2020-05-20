Couple kill 2-year old daughter, commit suicide in Telangana

Driven by financialproblems, a young coupled allegedly killed their two-year olddaughter by throwing her into a well and committed suicide ina village in Mahabubabad district in Telangana on Wednesday,police said

P Acchi Babu (24) and his wife Krishna Veni (20) endedtheir lives by hanging themselves in Mannegudem village,Dornakal Circle Inspector K Shyam Sunder said

Financial problems forced the couple to take the extremestep, he said, citing preliminary investigation.