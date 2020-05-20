Gangster Chhota Shakeel's sister dies

Fehmida Arif Shaikh, sister offugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, died here on Wednesday, asenior police official said

Fehmida Arif Shaikh, who was married to Arif Abu BakrShaikh alias Arif Bhaijan, died after brief illness, he said

Arif Shaikh allegedly headed Shakeel's operations inIndia before being arrested in 2018 by the Anti-Extortion Cellof the Mumbai crime branch.