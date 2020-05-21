Left Menu
Development News Edition

96 more COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, state's tally reaches 1,675

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-05-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 00:46 IST
96 more COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, state's tally reaches 1,675

Ninety-six people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Wednesday, raising the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the state so far to 1,675, an official said here. State epidemiologist Ragini Mishra said East Champaran reported the maximum number of 26 cases followed by Buxar (21), Darbhanga and Patna (9 each), Siwan (8) Nawada (7), Bhojpur (6), Bhagalpur (3), Supaul (2) and Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Nalanda and Vaishali (1 each).

“The number of samples tested so far is 62,503 and 571 people have been discharged till date after full recovery,” she told PTI-Bhasha. Among the worst-affected districts, Patna has reported the maximum 176 cases followed by Munger (133), Rohtas (91), Buxar (85), Begusarai (82), Madhubani (80), Nalanda (79), and Khagaria (70).

Cases have been reported in all the 38 districts of the state and only Sheohar (05) and Araria (04) have single-digit tallies, the state health department said. Nine people – two each in Patna and Vaishali and one each from Munger, East Champaran, Rohtas, Khagaria and Sitamarhi – have died.

More than a thousand of the state’s cases have been reported since May 03, after the heavy influx of migrants started with the plying of “Shramik Special” trains. The state health department said the number of migrants who have tested positive upon arrival is 788. Most of them have come from places like Delhi (249), Maharashtra (187), Gujarat (158), Haryana (43), West Bengal (38), Uttar Pradesh (28) and Rajasthan (25).

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Assam reports 28 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally stands at 185

Assam reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 185, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Fifteen cases were reported tonight, all from quarantine centres, while 13 others were reported in the eve...

Amazon mayor warns of indigenous genocide as coronavirus spreads

The mayor of the largest city in the Amazon rainforest said the coronavirus pandemic is killing indigenous people and warned of a genocide if Brazils right-wing government fails to protect vulnerable tribes. So far 25 indigenous people have...

UPDATE 1-California border hospitals hit by surge in COVID-19 cases from Mexico

The only two hospitals in Southern Californias rural Imperial County were forced to close their doors to new coronavirus patients on Tuesday, after admitting scores believed stricken with the virus from across the border in Mexico, official...

Trump opens door to in-person G7 June meeting despite pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he may seek to revive a face-to-face meeting of Group of Seven leaders near Washington, after earlier canceling the in-person gathering of world leaders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.I a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020