PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 10:43 IST
Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 3,435; cases climb to 1,12,359
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,435 and the number of cases to 1,12,359 in the country on Thursday, registering an increase of 132 deaths and 5,609 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 63,624, while 45,299 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 40.32 percent of patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said. The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

The increase of 132 deaths reported since Wednesday morning includes 65 were from Maharashtra, 30 from Gujarat, nine from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Delhi, four each from Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh and three each from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Of the 3,435 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,390 fatalities. It is followed by Gujarat at 749 deaths, Madhya Pradesh at 267, West Bengal at 253, Delhi at 176, Rajasthan at 147, Uttar Pradesh at 127, Tamil Nadu at 87 and Andhra Pradesh at 53.

The death toll reached 41 in Karnataka, 40 in Telangana, and 38 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir have reported 18 fatalities due to the disease and Haryana 14, while Bihar has registered 10 deaths and Odisha six.

Kerala and Assam have reported four deaths each so far. Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh each have recorded three COVID-19 fatalities, while Meghalaya and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each, according to the data provided by the health ministry.

According to the ministry's website, more than 70 percent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the existence of multiple disorders in the same person. According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 39,297, followed by Tamil Nadu at 13,191, Gujarat at 12,537, Delhi at 11,088, Rajasthan at 6,015, Madhya Pradesh at 5,735 and Uttar Pradesh at 5,175.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 3,103 in West Bengal, 2,602 in Andhra Pradesh, and 2,005 in Punjab. It has risen to 1,661 in Telangana, 1,674 in Bihar, 1,462 in Karnataka, 1,390 in Jammu and Kashmir, and 1,052 in Odisha.

Haryana has reported 993 coronavirus infection cases so far while Kerala has 666 cases. A total of 231 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 202 in Chandigarh. Tripura has reported 173 cases, Assam 170, Uttarakhand 122, Chhattisgarh 115, and Himachal Pradesh 110. Goa has registered 50 cases so far.

Ladakh has reported 44 COVID-19 cases, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have registered 33 infections. Manipur has 25 cases, Puducherry 18 and Meghalaya 14. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported a case each till how.

"1,403 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website, adding "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR". State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

