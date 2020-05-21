Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 12:35 IST
Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@gopalkagarwal)

Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal wore a battered look on Thursday after the extremely severe cyclone 'Amphan' ripped through the state, leaving 12 people dead and blowing up shanties, uprooting thousands of trees besides swamping low-lying areas

There are unconfirmed reports of eight more deaths from various parts of the state. Large parts of Kolkata and other affected districts were without electricity as power poles had been blown up.

Mobile and internet services were also down as the cyclone had damaged several communication towers Senior state officials said it was too early to estimate a toll on life or damage to property as the hardest-hit areas were still not accessible. According to the weatherman, Amphan is the fiercest cyclone to hit the state in the last 100 years.

Packing heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 190 kmph, extremely severe cyclone Amphan slammed the Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, triggering heavy rainfall and gusting in various parts of the state. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been monitoring the situation at state secretariat Nabanna since Tuesday night, said the impact of Amphan was "worse than coronavirus".

While a man and a woman were killed when trees came crashing down on them in North 24 Parganas district, a 13-year-old girl died in a similar incident in adjoining Howrah, officials said. Four persons were killed in Hooghly and North 24 Paraganas districts due to electrocution, they said. A woman and her seven-year-old son were killed in the Regent Park area of Kolkata after a tree fell on them, while two persons died due to electrocution in the Behala area, the officials said.

They said a person was killed in Kolkata after being hit by a flying object during the storm. The districts of East Midnapore, Howrah, North, and South 24 Paraganas along with the state capital has been the worst hit.

The cyclone barrelled through coastal districts of North and South 24 Paraganas of Bengal, unleashing copious rain and windstorm, blowing away thatched houses, uprooting trees, electric poles, and swamping low lying towns and villages, officials said. Strong winds with speed up to 125 km per hour upturned cars in Kolkata and felled trees and electricity poles blocking important roads and intersections.

At Kolkata central avenue, a small concrete temple situated at the base of a banyan tree was uprooted. More than 500 trees, along with few hundred electric posts, traffic signals, and police kiosks have been uprooted, said a KMC official.

Reports arriving in Kolkata from North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore said roofs of thatched houses were blown away, electric poles got twisted and hundreds of trees broken and uprooted. Thousands of people have been rendered homeless in these districts due to the cyclone last night, officials said. According to officials, more than 1000 mobile towers across the state and city have been completely destroyed.

Streets and homes in low lying areas of Kolkata were swamped with rainwater. Portions of several dilapidated buildings came crashing down in Kolkata and other parts of the state. Embankments in Sundarban delta - a UNESCO site - were breached as the surge whipped up by the cyclone inundated several kilometers of the Island. Four jetties in South 24 Paraganas have collapsed last night due to the storm.

According to the state agricultural department, paddy crop in districts of Burdwan, West Midnapore and Hooghly has been completely destroyed due to the monstrous cyclone. Teams of NDRF and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) have been working on a war footing to clear the roads. Heavy machinery was moved in to clear the roads blocked by falling trees. In several shelter homes in the districts, people were seen jostling for food and shelter giving a thumbs down to social distancing norms due to the COVID pandemic. More than five lakh people have been evacuated to safety by the state government.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Uber expands 'Connect' service to five more Indian cities

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Thursday said its package delivery service Connect has been rolled out in five more cities - New Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai and Chandigarh. The service, which was piloted last week in Kolkata, Jaipur, ...

Indonesia's COVID-19 battle faces crucial test over Eid holiday

Thousands of Indonesians made a late dash to leave Jakarta for their hometowns this week, even as authorities sought to stem the traditional mass exodus at the end of the Muslim fasting month to limit the spread of the coronavirus.President...

Ruby Rose didn't like long working hours for 'Batwoman': report

Australian actor Ruby Roses surprise exit from The CW series Batwoman reportedly stemmed from her unhappiness over long working hours for the show. Rose announced on Wednesday that she has decided to leave the show after just one season, wh...

Skoda Auto Volkswagen resumes production at Aurangabad plant

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Thursday said it has resumed production at its Aurangabad plant with reduced manpower and has also commenced work on its India 2.0 project at the Pune facility adhering to all necessary safety protocols amid t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020