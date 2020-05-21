TV reality show contestant’s father booked on rape charge

The father of a TV reality show contestant has been booked for allegedly raping a 40-year-old girl, police said on Thursday. The case against accused Santokh Singh Gill has been registered at Beas police station on an online complaint from the victim, Beas Deputy Superintendent of Police Harkrishan Singh.

The accused, however, is yet to be arrested, Singh added. The DSP said in her compliant, the Jalandhar-based victim has alleged that she had visited Gill's house on May 15 to meet her boyfriend, when she was raped by him.

She alleged Gill took her out in his car on some pretext and raped her in the vehicle. Police said investigations were underway.