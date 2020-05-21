4 additional NDRF teams being airlifted to Kolkata in view of damage caused by Cyclone Amphan

4 additional NDRF teams being airlifted to Kolkata in view of damage caused by Cyclone AmphanPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:08 IST
Four additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being airlifted to Kolkata on the request of the West Bengal government and will reach the city by late evening on Indian Air Force aircraft, the chief of the force, S N Pradhan, said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference here, Pradhan said two teams each from Chennai and Pune are being airlifted to Kolkata in view of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan and they will be at the disposal of the West Bengal government.
He said the teams were scheduled to depart at 4.30 pm and arrive at Kolkata at around 8.30 pm. Pradhan said according to the feedback received from the states that have been battered by Cyclone Amphan, it seems life will start returning to normal in the impact zones of Odisha within 24-48 hours, while West Bengal has suffered more damage.
The extent of the damage done by the extremely severe cyclonic storm will become clearer after surveys in the coming days, he added..
ALSO READ
Woman killed in lightning strike in West Bengal
Disinfectant sprayed on people returning to West Bengal through 'Shramik special train'
West Bengal govt yet to send compliance report on supply of essential goods through Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangla borders: MHA.
MHA directs West Bengal govt to allow cross-land border transportation through all Indo-Bangla borders without delay: Order.
Goods traffic through border crossings between India and Bangladesh, falling in West Bengal, has not resumed: MHA.