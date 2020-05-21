Left Menu
Hold weekly meet of special task force set up to woo investment: Karnataka CM to Chief Secretary

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:11 IST
In order to attract companies moving out of China, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday directed Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to hold weekly meeting of Special Task Force created to woo the multinational companies. During the review meeting on the functioning of medium, small and micro enterprises after easing restrictions on COVID-19-induced lockdown, the Chief Minister inquired about the Special Task Force, said a government press release.

In response, the officials told him that they were preparing an attractive industrial policy to woo multinational companies to invest in Karnataka, the statement read. The officials said at least 70 per cent of the industries, which were stopped during the lockdown period, have resumed operations.

This besides, the land acquisition process has been simplified by introducing amendments to the land reform act to set up industries. The officials explained to Yediyurappa that the regulations have been simplified at the district level itself.

The officials told the Chief Minister that 22 firms in Karnataka were manufacturing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for those in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 whereas four companies were manufacturing ventilators. To meet the requirement for sanitisers, more than 40 distilleries have been given licence to increase its production, the officials said.

They also said pharmaceutical company, Jubilant at Nanjangud, which bore the burnt of COVID-19 outbreak, has been opened. Yediyurappa directed the officials to speed up the registration of labourers from unorganised sector.

The officials told him that Rs 5,000 has been transferred to each of the 12.4 lakh workers, who are engaged in the construction industry and are enrolled with the labour department. The Minister for Medium and Large Industries Jagadish Shettar and Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar were also present.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

