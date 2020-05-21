Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 test COVID-19 positive in Amravati district; tally now 139

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:31 IST
5 test COVID-19 positive in Amravati district; tally now 139

Five more persons, including four women, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday in Maharashtra's Amravati district, taking the overall tally to 139, an official said. A statement from the civil surgeon's office here said four women and a man tested positive for the viral infection.

With these fresh cases, the COVID-19 count in the district has gone up to 139. The new coronavirus patients reside in different localities of the city, the statement added.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

From Jeev to Shubhankar, golfers return to practice with COVID guidelines in mind

Keeping the government guidelines in mind and their clubs in hand, Indias top golfers returned to practice at courses across the country after weeks of inactivity brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The golfers were were without their c...

Pakistan continues to be a priority in neighbourhood diplomacy: China

China said on Thursday that it will continue to accord priority to Pakistan in its neighbourhood diplomacy and reinforce iron-clad ties as the all-weather allies celebrated the 69th year of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. P...

27 test positive for coronavirus in Himachal; total cases climb to 138

Twenty-seven people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state so far to 138, officials said on Thursday. At least 15 of them returned either from Mumbai or West Beng...

Soccer-Man United boss Solskjaer says will not tolerate personal agendas

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will not tolerate players with personal agendas and would rather leave positions in the squad vacant than have them upset the applecart. Solskjaer, who was appointed permanent manager i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020