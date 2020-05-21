Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrants queue up at Yamuna Sports Complex in east Delhi, hoping to get ticket back home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:04 IST
Migrants queue up at Yamuna Sports Complex in east Delhi, hoping to get ticket back home

Hoping to return to their native places, migrant workers from different parts of the national capital and other states, have been queuing up outside east Delhi's Yamuna Sports Complex, which has been turned into a shelter for them amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. At the sports complex, migrant laborers can get themselves registered for train journey to their native states. Food is also provided to them at the complex

Viraj Singh (19), a resident of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, said he walked all the way from Panipat in Haryana to reach the national capital. "I went to Panipat around six months ago in search of a job. There, I used to work as labourer. On Wednesday, I started walking along with my friend from Panipat and reached here on Thursday morning after covering the distance of almost 87 kilometers. We hope the government will send us to Hardoi soon," he said. Shivam Singh (19), the friend of Viraj, said they just want to get back home. "We had no work in Panipat post the nationwide lockdown. We walked from Panipat to Delhi in the hope that we will return to our homes. We just want to go back to Hardoi and if they don't send us, then, we will wait for our turn," Shivam told PTI. Shivan and Viraj also said they are not sure whether they will return to Panipat after the situation gets normal

There were scores of other migrants, with hopes in their eyes, waiting outside the sports complex. Umapati Shukla (36), a native of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, said, "I received the train reservation message at 3.51 am on Thursday. I saw it in the morning and rushed to Yamuna Sports Complex from Adarsh Nagar along with my wife and two children at 8 am. Despite receiving the message, I am waiting outside the complex for almost eight hours now," Shukla said. Shukla, a property dealer, and an insurance agent said it is becoming difficult to survive in the city. "I tried for the movement passes, but couldn't get them. I have been living in Delhi for the past 15 years. I have no work post lockdown and we somehow managed to bear our basic expenses. Now the situation is deteriorating and we want to go to Gonda. We will return to the national capital after the situation gets normal," Shukla said. Ashish Mishra, Executive Magistrate of Shahdara district and in-charge of Yamuna Sports Complex shelter home, said 750 people were sent to Uttar Pradesh and 500 to Bihar on Thursday. "On Thursday, a total of 1,250 people, including 750 from UP and 500 from Bihar, have been sent to the railway station from where they will go back to their native states. We have a capacity of around 3,000 to 4,000 people and we want to expand it to 5,000. "People who are leaving the shelter home for railway station are provided packed food and water. People are coming to the shelter home daily and also leaving as per the availability," Mishra said. Brijesh Pandey (28), a resident of Shahdara, said he also received message and rushed to the complex at around 8 am. "I received the reservation message at around 4 am on Thursday and reached the sports complex at 8 am. We have been waiting here since then. "When we were coming, my landlord asked me where I am going. When I told him that I will come back, he said there is no need to come back again. Now, I have nowhere to go in Delhi and urge the authorities to send me and my family to Gonda in Uttar Pradesh," Pandey said. Pandey works in a garment shop in Gandhi Nagar area of the city.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Solskjaer warns 'personal agendas' will not be tolerated

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his players that personal agendas will not be tolerated as he seeks a change of culture at Old Trafford. Solskjaer has overseen a huge turnover in his squad since taking charge in 20...

UPCC chief remanded in 14-day judicial custody

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, arrested from Agra on Wednesday evening by Lucknow police on charges of cheating and forgery, has been remand in judicial custody for 14 days. Brought to the state capital late Wednesday night, Lallu was fir...

Khadi masks may soon be available in global markets

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC on Thursday said it will explore the possibility of exporting cotton and silk face masks made using the indigenous fabric, after the commerce ministry lifted the ban on outbound shipment of n...

Regulating airfares a 'step back'; airlines need to have freedom on commercial decisions: IATA

Global airlines grouping IATA on Thursday said the governments decision to regulate airfares is a step back and carriers need to have the freedom to make their commercial decisions, including pricing of air tickets. The comments came hours ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020