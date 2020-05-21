MP: Tiger cub found dead at Pench reserve

MP: Tiger cub found dead at Pench reservePTI | Seoni | Updated: 21-05-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:23 IST
A tiger cub was found dead at Ghatkohka buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Thursday, a forest official said. A forest patrolling party spotted the carcass of a six-month-old female tiger cub at Tikadi under Ghatkohka buffer zone on Thursday morning, PTR's field director Vikram Singh Parihar said.
The cub might have died in a fight with an adult tiger active in this area, he said, adding that the animal's respiratory tract had been broken. Viscera of the cub was sent to a forensic laboratory for testing, while the carcass was disposed of as per directives of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he said.
ALSO READ
First special train from Delhi to ferry home about 1,200 migrant workers to Madhya Pradesh: Official.
First special train for migrant workers to leave from Delhi for Madhya Pradesh on Thursday: Official.
After police persuasion, 48 labourers from Madhya Pradesh stay back in Delhi
With 114 people testing positive, number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rises to 3,252; death toll goes up to 193 with eight more deaths: officials.
All 14 killed were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had slept on railway tracks; 2 of 5 survivors injured: Police PTI AW VT RC