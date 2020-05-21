Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC notice to TN on conversion of flats into COVID-19 wards

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:27 IST
HC notice to TN on conversion of flats into COVID-19 wards
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a PIL from CPI-M seeking to restrain the authorities from converting slum clearance board apartments into COVID-19 isolation wards. A Special Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice PT Asha also directed the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board not to cancel the allotment orders issued to 1,500 families in the city.

According to central Chennai secretary of the party G Selva, as the flats which are 45 years old are under re- development as they have become completely unsafe to occupy in 2018. While the affordable lot has rented houses in the nearby areas, around 200 families are staying in makeshift houses near the apartment complex without power, water and sewerage connections.

The re-development has been completed and the beneficiaries were waiting for allotment as per orders already issued by the board. "But we were told that the government is considering converting the entire apartment complex into COVID-19 isolation wards," advocate R Thirumoorthy said. The flats were already allotted to the beneficiaries who are without a proper place to live in. Therefore, the action of the authorities is unacceptable. Moreover, the place in KP Park chosen by the authorities is not fit for establishing COVID-19 special ward in the light of the guidelines issued by the National Centre for Disease Control, he added.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Senior DMK leader stripped off party post, days after meeting TN BJP chief

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday removed senior party leader V P Duraisamy as deputy general secretary and replaced him with Rajya Sabha member Anthiyur P Selvaraj. Duraisamy was removed from his post days after he called on BJP state p...

India proposes to Pakistan, Iran for coordinated response to contain desert locusts

India has proposed to Pakistan and Iran for a coordinated approach in dealing with alarming threat of fast-increasing desert locusts in the region, official sources said in Thursday. The desert locusts are considered among the most devastat...

German business gaining traction in China again - DIHK

German exporters are regaining momentum in their trade with China, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, Martin Wansleben, managing director of Germanys DIHK chambers of industry and commerce, told Reuters on Thursday. German manufacturers...

Indian-born US national deported by US for his alleged links with al-Qaeda

A man hailing from Telangana, who was alleged by the US of being an al-Qaeda operative, has been deported to India after air travel between the two countries resumed partially, officials said on Thursday. Ibrahim Zubair Mohammad, an Indian-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020