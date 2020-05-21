Partial ST bus services in Maharashtra from May 22

The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to start intra-district State Transport (ST) bus services, excluding in red and COVID-19 containment zones, from Friday with certain conditions. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) announced resumption of intra-district bus operations from May 22 (Friday).

The bus operations will resume with certain terms and conditions, the MSRTC said in a statement in the evening. The state-owned public transport body had stopped it's statewide bus operations since March 22 due to 'janata curfew' and the subsequent COVID-19-enforced lockdown.

Since the past two months, MSRTC's bus operation has been restricted to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where it is ferrying staffers o n emergency and essential services duty. Since the first week of May, the corporation has also ferried over two lakh migrants till Maharashtra's borders with other states and to various districts within the state.