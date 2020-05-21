UP sees 340 fresh COVID-19 cases; death toll mounts to 138, total cases stand at 5,515

With 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 340 fresh cases reported in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, the death toll in the state reached 138, while the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 5,515. "The total number of cases reported so far is 5,515, including 3,204 who have been treated and discharged. There are 2,173 active cases. The death toll in the state has reached 138," a bulletin of the state health department said here. The 11 fresh deaths include two in Gorakhpur and one each in Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Firozabad, Aligarh, Etah, Pratapgarh, Ayodhya and Chitrakoot, it said. These 11 deaths are in addition to the 127 deaths reported on Wednesday. Principal Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad earlier said, "Samples of 46,142 people were sent for testing on Wednesday.” The state government has urged the migrants entering the state to strictly follow home quarantine even as the “village/mohalla nigrani samitis” are keeping an eye on them, he said, adding they have also been asked not to come in contact with elderly people, children and pregnant women. The official said 6,740 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state in the last 24 hours and the state is also ramping up its pool testing facility. "We are emphasising on surveillance and over 3.43 crore people have been surveyed by 85,471 teams in Uttar Pradesh," he said. Prasad said the Centre's Aarogya Setu mobile application is being used and alerts are being sent to people. "We have made 26,512 calls on the basis of the alerts generated by the mobile app and 401 people have been quarantined, while 74 have tested positive for coronavirus," he said. He said there are 78,500 beds in hospitals and their numbers are being increased to over one lakh to ensure treatment of every patient

Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Information, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said about 2 lakh migrants are coming to the state every days, and the state government is trying to test and isolate those showing symptoms of the disease

