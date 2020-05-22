Indian Railways to re-open reservation counters from May 22

The Ministry of Railways on Thursday said that the Indian Railways will be opening its reservation counters for booking of reserved tickets in a phased manner from May 22. "Zonal Railways have been instructed to decide and notify the opening of reservation counters as per local needs and conditions. These reservation counters will open from May 22 in a phased manner, along with dissemination of information about their respective locations and timings as per the local needs and conditions," reads an official statement issued by the Ministry.The Indian Railways has also allowed the booking of reservation tickets through the common service centres and ticketing agents from May 22.

The statement also read that the Shramik Special trains will continue to be handled by local State governments as per the existing protocols. Opening of all these booking facilities once again will mark an important step in the graded restoration of passenger railway services and making the task of ticket booking easy for all prospective travellers from all parts of India in reserved trains.

The Ministry also said that the zonal railways will have to adhere to standard social distancing guidelines and observe the hygiene protocols in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)