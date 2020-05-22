Students at JNV hostels across country reach respective destinations: HRD Minister

A total of 3,169 students who were staying in 173 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) hostels across the country have reached their respective destinations, the Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Thursday. In a tweet, Pokhriyal said, "Happy to share that by the efforts of @CommissionerNVS, 3,169 students who were staying in 173 JNV hostels across India have safely reached their respective destinations."

"All arrangements for sanitation and regular medical check-ups were done throughout their journey," he said. The minister also informed that students enrolled in Universities and affiliated colleges may undertake SWAYAM courses and avail credits by completing these courses as per University Grants Commission (UGC)'s present regulations on credit framework for online learning courses

The minister said that UGC has shared a list of 82 under-graduate and 42 post-graduate Non-Engineering MOOCs courses with University Vice-Chancellors and College Principals, which will be offered in July Semester 2020 on SWAYAM Platform(www.swayam.gov.in). These courses cover subject areas such as Biochemistry/Biotechnology/Biological Sciences & Bioengineering, Education, Law, Computer Science and Engineering, Commerce, Management, Pharmacy, Mathematics, History, Hindi, Sanskrit, etc.

The Minister further said that in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic scenario, Students, Teachers, Life-long learners, Senior Citizens and Homemakers may enroll and avail the benefits of SWAYAM courses to widen their horizon of learning. SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) is a program initiated by Government of India and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy viz., access, equity and quality.