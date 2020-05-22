73-year-old woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Kerala's Thrissur

A 73-year-old woman died due to COVID-19 in Thrissur on Thursday. "The woman was admitted to the hospital after she developed respiratory problems after her return from Mumbai on May 20," Kerala government informed.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has reported 666 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, while 502 of the patients have been recovered/discharged. A total of 1,12,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 45,300 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 63,624 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,435 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)