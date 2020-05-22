Wreath laying ceremony of cop killed in terror attack held in Awantipora

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in District Police Lines Awantipora to pay homage to the Head Constable Anoop Singh who lost his life in a terror attack at Prichoo, Pulwama on Thursday. Civil and Police Officers led by IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IGP CRPF Rajash Kumar, DC Pulwama Ragov Langar paid tributes.

Among others who paid floral tributes were senior officers of CAPF, SP Pulwama Ashish Mishra, Commandant IR10th Fayaz Ahmad and other officers and jawans of the police and security forces. Meanwhile, in Srinagar, the wreath-laying ceremony of Constable Rana Mondal and Constable Jia-ul-Haque of 37 Bn Border Security Force, who lost their lives in firing by unidentified terrorists at Paandach, Ganderbal on Wednesday, was held on Thursday. (ANI)