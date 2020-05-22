Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preparations in full swing at Amritsar airport for domestic flight services resumption

Amritsar airport authorities are making arrangements to ensure social distancing in view of resumption of domestic flight services from May 25.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 22-05-2020 06:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 06:11 IST
Preparations in full swing at Amritsar airport for domestic flight services resumption
Measures are being undertaken to ensure social distancing at Amritsar airport before domestic flight services resume on May 25. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amritsar airport authorities are making arrangements to ensure social distancing in view of resumption of domestic flight services from May 25. "The domestic operations are resuming on May 25 but Amritsar airport is right now engaged in repatriation flights. Once we receive the schedule of the domestic flights, we will resume domestic operations," Manoj Chansoria, Airport Director said.

He further said: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, travelling has changed. We have received guidelines from the ministry that need to be followed while arranging flight operations." "The most important thing is to maintain social distancing. We are making yellow and black stripe marks right from the arrival to boarding gates. The passenger needs to have the Aarogya Setu app mandatorily downloaded on their phones. We are ensuring touch-free arrangements at the airport," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China omits GDP goal, pledges higher spending

China refrained from setting a 2020 GDP growth target and pledged to step up spending and financing to support its economy, according to Premier Li Keqiangs work report released on Friday at the start of the annual parliament meeting. It ma...

'The saddest Eid' - coronavirus cuts lifeline for Indonesian migrant families

By Beh Lih Yi and Randy Mulyanto KUALA LUMPURJAKARTA, May 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - S ince leaving his village in Indonesia to work abroad three decades ago, Wasito has never failed to send money home at Eid to support family in the w...

Madden Invitational 2.0 to feature current, former NFL stars

Following the success of its first celebrity invitational, and on the heels of the Madden NFL 20 Bowl final last week, the Madden NFL 20 Invitational 2.0 will kick off Friday night, with a field of eight current and former NFL players battl...

Rugby-Reds trio terminate contracts after rejecting pay-cuts

Wallabies lock Izack Rodda and two other players who declined to accept pay-cuts for the duration of the COVID-19 shutdown have terminated their contracts with Rugby Australia RA and Queensland Rugby Union QRU, their manager said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020