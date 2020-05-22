Left Menu
Development News Edition

Somalia looks to first full elections in 51 years, despite COVID-19 crisis

James Swan, Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Somalia (UNSOM), told the Security Council that 2.6 million internally displaced persons are particularly at risk from the novel coronavirus.

UN | Updated: 22-05-2020 07:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 07:17 IST
Somalia looks to first full elections in 51 years, despite COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19 is also having a severe economic impact, with remittances from the Somali diaspora dwindling and the federal Government projecting an 11 per cent drop in nominal GDP this year, he said. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNDPPA)

The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic are acute for Somalia, but the Horn of Africa nation is doing what it can with the resources it has, even as it looks ahead to its first direct elections in a half-century, the top UN official in the country said on Thursday.

James Swan, Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Somalia (UNSOM), told the Security Council that 2.6 million internally displaced persons are particularly at risk from the novel coronavirus.

Somalia coronavirus cases

In its latest situation report, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday put the number of confirmed cases in Somalia at 1,502, with 59 deaths.

Even before the outbreak, more than 5 million Somalis required humanitarian assistance, Mr Swan said, as the country continued to deal with the al-Shabaab terrorist insurgency and a major locust invasion that is putting food production in peril.

COVID-19 is also having a severe economic impact, with remittances from the Somali diaspora dwindling and the federal Government projecting an 11 per cent drop in nominal GDP this year, he said.

Nevertheless, the Federal Government and the Federal Member States have responded quickly to the crisis "within their means," he said, with Prime Minister Hassan Khaire leading a National COVID Task Force and the six regional states participating in national-level coordination efforts.

UN aiding Government effort

"The UN family is working to reinforce the Government's response", he said, noting that the WHO is helping to expand Somali hospital and testing capacity, with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) also providing electricity generators.

Somalia's response is greatly aided by having achieved the so-called decision point under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Debt Initiative, on 25 March, enabling it to tap into additional budget support and grant financing from global institutions, he said.

Looking beyond the immediate health crisis, Mr Swan – speaking from Mogadishu via video-teleconference – said the coming weeks will be decisive in determining how Somalia will proceed with its first direct elections since March 1969.

In the coming weeks, a parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee will make recommendations to resolve outstanding electoral issues, while the head of the National Independent Electoral Commission will report on plans to conduct the vote within a constitutional timeframe.

The pathway to a vote for all

"These Somali institutions will determine the pathway to elections," said Mr Swan, urging Somalia's partners to be ready to mobilize the technical support and financial resources needed to make the landmark polls a success.

Turning to the security situation, he said that Somalia has made progress in recovering areas occupied by al-Shabaab, including the strategic town of Janaale, liberated by the Somali National Army and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on 16 March.

Al-Shabaab resists ceasefire call

"We regret that al-Shabaab has not embraced the Secretary-General's appeal for a global ceasefire (in response to the pandemic) and that their terrorist operations continue unabated," he said.

He added that regrettably, due to COVID-19, the pace of future military operations could be impacted by a slowdown in international partner training needed for the fight against the terrorist group.

Mr Swan's briefing to the Council followed the release of the Secretary-General's latest report on the situation in Somalia. The Council is due to decide on renewing AMISOM's mandate by 31 May and UNSOM's mandate by 30 June.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Australia's most populous state to relax restrictions on restaurants, cafes

Australias most populous state said on Friday restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus will be eased to allow cafes and restaurants to have up to 50 patrons from June 1. New South Wales NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian sai...

Reliance strikes 5th deal, sells 2.32 pc in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 cr to KKR

Reliance Industries on Friday announced the sale of a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit to US private equity giant KKR for Rs 11,367 crore, the fifth deal in four weeks that will inject a combined Rs 78,562 crore in the oil-to-telecom...

PM Modi to visit Bengal, Odisha today to conduct aerial survey of Cyclone Amphan damage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha today to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan and conduct aerial surveys.He will also take part in review meetings in which relief and rehabilitation wi...

Cricket-Australia confident of hosting India, could tour England

Australia are a nine out of 10 chance to host India for a test series in the home summer and could also tour England for limited overs series beforehand, Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts said. Cricket has been shut down since March due ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020